The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
News brief: Mariupol evacuation, Buffalo shooting, baby formula agreement
Published May 17, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT
Ukrainian soldiers are evacuated from a steel plant to Russian-held territory. President Biden will visit Buffalo after Saturday's mass shooting. FDA announces plans to ease the baby formula shortage.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.