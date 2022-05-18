The HD2 channel on 101.3 FM is temporarily off air due to equipment failure.
News brief: Primary results, Biden visits Buffalo, Elon Musk flips on Twitter
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
Results are in from primary elections in five states. President Biden calls for unity during his visit to Buffalo after Saturday's shooting. Elon Musk expresses doubts about his deal to buy Twitter.
