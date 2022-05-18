© 2022 WBAA
Suppliers now must direct needed ingredients to infant formula manufacturers

By Tamara Keith
Published May 18, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT

President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to try to help with the infant formula shortage. Suppliers must direct needed ingredients to formula manufacturers before filling other orders.

Tamara Keith
