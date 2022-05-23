© 2022 WBAA
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The luxury brand Balenciaga is leaning into the distressed look. You, too, can buy full destroyed high-top sneakers. They come shredded and dirty. For a mere $1,850, you can look like you don't care how you look. But the brand name that Cardi B sings about is scribbled on the side.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LIKE IT")

CARDI B: (Rapping) I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LIKE IT")

CARDI B: (Rapping) I put rocks all in my watch. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.