News brief: Georgia primaries, Biden in Japan, Russia-Ukraine war
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
It's primary day in Georgia. In Tokyo, President Biden meets the leaders of Australia, India and Japan — a group known as the Quad. And, Russia's invasion of Ukraine began three months ago.
