Queen Elizabeth II is the second-longest reigning monarch in history

It's a record fit for a queen.

The head of the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II, just became the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.

Taking the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, the queen has ruled the realm for 70 years and 127 days.

She just surpassed the lengthy reign of former Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled from 1946 until his death in 2016.

French King Louis XIV remains in the top spot, having served as monarch for more than 72 years after taking the throne at age four and dying in 1715.

It's not the first time Queen Elizabeth II, who is 96, has set a royal record.

In 2015 she became the longest reigning monarch in British history, exceeding the tenure of Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother.

"Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones — my own is no exception — but I thank you all and the many others at home and overseas for your touching messages of great kindness," the queen said at the time.

The United Kingdom just celebrated the queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her seven decades on the throne.

She made several appearances during the festivities despite declining health, which has forced her to walk with a cane and miss other public events in recent months.

