Parents of children under 5 years old can begin taking them to their pediatrician to get the new COVID vaccine. Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna both got final approval over the weekend. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with George Washington University professor Dr. Leana Wen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.