Indiana special session on abortion and inflation relief delayed until July 25

Abortion will be legal in Indiana for at least another month.

That’s after state lawmakers’ work in a special session on inflation relief and abortion has been delayed until July 25.

The governor last week called a special session for July 6 to enact his inflation relief proposal that sends $225 to anyone who filed taxes in Indiana last year.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down abortion rights, the legislature was expected to include an abortion ban in that special session.

They will – but not next week. In a statement, House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said because of the increased agenda, “leaders are anticipating a multi-week special session versus one or two days.” For logistical reasons, he said, they decided to hold off starting their work until the last week of July.

The Indiana Democratic Party accused Republicans of “waiting for the dust to settle” in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling before trying to ban abortion.

In the meantime, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants several state anti-abortion laws to take effect after they'd been blocked in court.

