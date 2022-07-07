Indiana hosting Ukrainian Olympic wrestling team for training amid ongoing Russian war

Indiana will host a Ukrainian Olympic team this summer so it can train amid the ongoing Russian assault on its homeland.

The Ukrainian Greco-Roman men’s wrestling team will train at Hammond Central High School in northwest Indiana Thursday through Aug. 3. They will have joint training sessions and meetings with local wrestlers as part of their stay.

The opportunity for the team to train in Indiana came out of a meeting Gov. Eric Holcomb had with the Ukrainian ambassador months ago, shortly after Russia invaded.

The travel and arrangements are all being paid for through money from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.