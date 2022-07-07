© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana hosting Ukrainian Olympic wrestling team for training amid ongoing Russian war

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb smiles as he speaks to someone at a public event in Zionsville, Indiana. The photo is a closeup of Holcomb, from the shoulders up.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The opportunity for the Ukrainian men's Olympics Greco-Roman wrestling team to train in Indiana came out of a meeting Gov. Eric Holcomb had with the Ukrainian ambassador months ago.

Indiana will host a Ukrainian Olympic team this summer so it can train amid the ongoing Russian assault on its homeland.

The Ukrainian Greco-Roman men’s wrestling team will train at Hammond Central High School in northwest Indiana Thursday through Aug. 3. They will have joint training sessions and meetings with local wrestlers as part of their stay.

The opportunity for the team to train in Indiana came out of a meeting Gov. Eric Holcomb had with the Ukrainian ambassador months ago, shortly after Russia invaded.

The travel and arrangements are all being paid for through money from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags

Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
See stories by Brandon Smith