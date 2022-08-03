NPR's staff rounds up the best video games of 2022 so far

NPR staff and contributors weigh in on their favorite games of 2022 so far. Here & Now’s Scott Tong is joined by show producer James Mastromarino to break down some of the picks.

NPR’s staff picks for best game of 2022 so far

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



Watch on YouTube.

Elden Ring

Nock

Stray

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin



Watch on YouTube.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Neon White

Norco

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



Watch on YouTube.

Vampire Survivors

Horizon Forbidden West



Watch on YouTube.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Citizen Sleeper

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Powerwash Simulator

Triangle Strategy

Tunic

Commander Legends: Battle for Buldur’s Gate

King of Fighters XV

Strange Horticulture

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Sifu

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Aperture Desk Job

Weird West

Card Shark

AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative

Vermillion

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.