Indiana's online map now includes COVID-19 vaccine sites with new booster

Hoosiers can now find COVID-19 vaccine sites with the new booster on the state’s online map, found at OurShot.IN.gov.

The so-called bivalent booster, endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month, helps protect Hoosiers against both the omicron and delta strains of the virus. Previous boosters only covered COVID-19’s original strain.

In a statement, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said having a vaccine that specifically targets the current dominant strain of the virus is particularly important heading into the fall and winter, when diseases like COVID-19 are more prevalent.

Hoosiers can’t yet schedule appointments for the new booster online. The Indiana Department of Health encourages them to either contact a pharmacy or health care provider directly or call 211 for assistance. Online scheduling is expected to be available later this month.

