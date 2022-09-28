Indiana Department of Correction leader stepping down to join lobbying firm

Indiana’s prison system is getting a new leader.

The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter will step down next month. He’s leaving his position for a job in the private sector, working for a major law and lobbying firm.

Carter was appointed as commissioner in 2017. Gov. Eric Holcomb praised his leadership, saying his work to create training programs for incarcerated people will have a “ripple effect across the state for years to come.”

Taking over the DOC top job is current deputy commissioner Christina Reagle. She’s been with the agency for more than a decade, including leadership of the finance, construction, data and technology divisions.

Reagle will start her new job Oct. 17.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.