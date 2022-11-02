Holcomb headed to United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt

Gov. Eric Holcomb is headed to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt next week.

Holcomb will speak to the conference about Indiana’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and the state's role in building electric vehicles.

The governor said his recent trip to Germany drove home the importance of that work. Germany, he said, became too reliant on one energy source, which put it in a precarious position.

“And so, what we’ve sought to do is to have sources, plural, that we can draw upon – knowing that no one can own the sun or the wind,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he also knows Indiana doesn’t have all the answers.

“The other part of going is to learn from others," Holcomb said. "And we want to be a leader right here in the heart of the heartland.”

Holcomb will be in Egypt Nov. 6-12. Because he’ll be gone on Election Day, he has already voted early, in person.

