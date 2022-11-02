© 2022 WBAA
Holcomb headed to United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks to reporters in the Statehouse. Holcomb is a White man with white and gray hair and a beard. He is wearing a gray pinstriped suit, a light shirt and a yellow tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb was invited to present to the United Nations climate change conference about Indiana's efforts to diversify its energy sources.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is headed to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt next week.

Holcomb will speak to the conference about Indiana’s efforts to diversify its energy sources and the state's role in building electric vehicles.

The governor said his recent trip to Germany drove home the importance of that work. Germany, he said, became too reliant on one energy source, which put it in a precarious position.

“And so, what we’ve sought to do is to have sources, plural, that we can draw upon – knowing that no one can own the sun or the wind,” Holcomb said.

READ MORE: Here's how far behind the world is on reining in climate change

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including this series on climate change and solutions.

Holcomb said he also knows Indiana doesn’t have all the answers.

“The other part of going is to learn from others," Holcomb said. "And we want to be a leader right here in the heart of the heartland.”

Holcomb will be in Egypt Nov. 6-12. Because he’ll be gone on Election Day, he has already voted early, in person.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri.
