Weekly Statehouse update: Driving cards, committee complicates property tax relief

By Brandon Smith
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST
The Indiana Statehouse in winter. Snow covers the grass on the lawn at the east entrance to the Statehouse.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The Indiana Statehouse.

Legislation to allow speed cameras in a few highway work zones takes an unprecedented step. A Senate committee narrowly approves driving cards for undocumented immigrants. And property tax relief gets complicated.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1015: Worksite speed control pilot program

Bills to allow speed cameras in highway construction zones have been offered for years. But they’ve never been passed by the full House – until this week. HB 1015 would allow cameras in four work zones statewide. And drivers going at least 11 miles per hour above the speed limit could be ticketed if captured by the cameras.

SB 248: Driving privilege cards

Almost no one testified in opposition to a bill that allows immigrants without documentation to get “driving privilege” cards. But SB 248 only cleared a Senate committee by a 5-4 vote. Some senators think people who’ve broken the law are being rewarded by the bill. But supporters say allowing undocumented immigrants to get driving cards will improve public safety.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

HB 1499: Taxation of homestead property

And a bill to provide property tax relief got a lot more complicated as a House committee tried to reduce the negative impact such relief would have on the budgets of local governments and schools. HB 1499, which its author says has “lots of moving parts,” is likely to undergo more changes by the end of session.

Find all the bills our statewide team is covering in our bill tracker at ipbs.org/projects/2023billtracker/ 

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
