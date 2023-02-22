© 2023 WBAA
Governor signs small business federal tax savings bill into law

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST
The exterior of a state government building in downtown Indianapolis. Along the top of the building is lettering reading "Indiana A State that Works."
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The first bill signed into law in 2023 is a measure meant to save Indiana small businesses money on their federal taxes.

Hoosier small businesses can get greater federal tax savings this year because of the first bill from the 2023 session that’s been signed into law.

The measure signed Wednesday, SB 2, allows small business owners who file individual income taxes (not corporate income taxes) to fully deduct their state tax payments from their federal taxes.

Previously, those deductions were capped at $10,000.

Proponents of the bill say it could save about 500,000 businesses in Indiana more than $100 million.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

