Rokita announces he's running for re-election in 2024

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita waves as he stands in the Indiana House chamber balcony. Rokita is a White man with dark hair, wearing a suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Attorney General Todd Rokita was first elected to that office in 2020. Prior to that, he served eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives and eight years as Indiana secretary of state.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Wednesday he will run for re-election in 2024.

That would seem to rule him out for bids for governor or U-S senator, both of which are open seats that election cycle. Rokita’s name had been mentioned as a possible candidate for those races – he’s unsuccessfully sought both positions in the past.

In a tweet confirming his re-election bid, Rokita said he’s proud of what he’s done in office, including efforts to return money to taxpayers and combat federal overreach.

The Hoosier Republican has championed conservative causes during his two years as attorney general, notably helping lead the charge to try to ban abortion.

He’s also received blowback for that effort. Rokita thrust himself into the national spotlight after he went on national television and threatened, without evidence, the medical license of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana physician. Bernard had received widespread attention for legally performing an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Rokita is the subject of disciplinary complaints over his handling of the investigation into Bernard. And a county judge said the attorney general violated state law as part of that investigation.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

