Rihanna, Lady Gaga and TikTok hit 'Naatu Naatu' top the list of Oscars Best Original Song nominees

We take our annual listen to the nominees for the Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Jon Burlingame, who writes for Variety and teaches film music at the University of Southern California, goes through the songs with host Scott Tong.

Best Original Song Oscar nominees

“Naatu Naatu” by M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” by Mitski, David Byrne, Ryan Lott

“Lift Me Up” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Applause” by Diane Warren

