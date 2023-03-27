Bill legalizing speed cameras in highway work sites stalled on Senate floor

Legislation to allow speed cameras in four highway construction zones across the state has stalled on the Senate floor.

HB 1015's future is uncertain after it finally seemed headed for passage this year, though its sponsor, Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) is “cautiously optimistic.”

Motorists going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in work zones would get ticketed when caught on the cameras. Legislation like this has tried – and failed – to pass for years.

But it crossed a significant hurdle this year, clearing the Indiana House for the first time ever, only to stall on the Senate floor.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said there are concerns in his caucus about privacy, with a third party controlling the cameras and issuing tickets.

The measure requires the work site camera operators to be employed by either the Indiana Department of Transportation or the Indiana State Police.

Bray said there are also issues with enforcement.

“So, you might get a ticket in the mail and you weren’t driving that car," Bray said. "And then what, if that happens – are you just on the hook?”

The bill provides a defense if the person who received the ticket wasn’t driving.

A nearly identical bill did pass the Senate last year by a comfortable margin. Ford said he’s working to educate lawmakers on the issue.

