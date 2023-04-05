© 2023 WBAA
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

Hours after appearing in Manhattan criminal court, ex-President Trump addressed voters. Taiwan's president today meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Two top European leaders will visit China.

Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
