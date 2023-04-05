Throwing stars likely legal this year after bill ending ban heads to governor

Throwing stars are set to become legal this summer after lawmakers sent legislation to the governor eliminating their prohibition.

The weapons have been illegal in Indiana since the mid-1980s. And a bill this session, SB 77, was originally aimed at legalizing them only in certain entertainment venues – the ax-throwing businesses that have become popular wanted to offer throwing stars.

The measure was expanded to fully legalize throwing stars after, Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) said, Indiana prosecutors and public defenders both got on board with the idea.

“And put them in the same category as a pocketknife," DeVon said. "So, they will not be allowed in schools or anything like that.”

Lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the measure, sending it to the governor’s desk with fewer than 10 votes against between the House and Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.