Trump, Pence to speak at NRA forum in Indianapolis

The National Rifle Association will hold its annual convention in Indianapolis this weekend. The event kicks off Friday and goes through Sunday with around 70,000 people expected to attend including potential GOP presidential candidates.

Former President Donald J. Trump will address NRA members Friday, along with his former vice president, former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Trump will share the stage with other high profile Republicans who are running for president in 2024, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a probable presidential candidate, is scheduled to make a remote video appearance.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will also speak in person.

The city first hosted the convention in 2014, which generated millions in economic impact. It’s one of the largest local convention gatherings and is known to draw protesters.

In the past decade gun rights and reform has become a critical issue. The timing of this year’s event aligns with the two-year anniversary of the FedEx mass shooting that killed eight people and comes days after a mass shooting at a Louisville bank where a gunman killed five people.

This convention also marks the first since Holcomb signed a permitless handgun carry law. This week Indiana Republican state lawmakers passed a resolution to honor NRA executive vice president and CEO, Wayne LaPierre.

Senate Minority Leader Democrat Greg Taylor condemned the support. “Our neighbors are still in mourning, and we’re honoring an organization that has played a central role in preventing the adoption of common-sense gun safety laws across the nation,” Taylor wrote in a statement.

The last time the NRA held its convention in Indianapolis was 2019. At that meeting a power struggle played out on stage with infighting over organization mismanagement.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says safety protocols are in place to deal with any public safety issues. Deputy Chief of Operation Josh Barker said IMPD is used to hosting large crowds including NRA convention goers.

“And have the benefit of hindsight to have reviewed those plans and hosted before and adjusting those plans accordingly for some of the nuance that’s involved with this year’s convention,” Barker said.

Barker said the department has evolved operations around protest response in recent years. He added that the department has been in contact with secret service and other federal security outfits that will be present when Trump speaks.

This convention marks the first since Holcomb signed a permitless handgun carry law. IMPD Chief Barker said that means more guns in downtown Indianapolis.

“We urge visitors to take personal safety measures that are appropriate for this type of convention,” Barker said.

The NRA is the nation’s largest gun rights group and has hovered around five million for years. Recent reports indicate membership has declined.

Moms Demand Action, a national nonprofit dedicated to firearm reform, says the NRA is losing political power as more Republican lawmakers support federal gun safety legislation over NRA’s objections.

