The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson writes that Americans have become more interested in saying the words than in taking the appropriate actions to back them up. He discusses what he calls “front-yard politics” with host Robin Young.

Thompson is a staff writer at The Atlantic. His latest book is “On Work: Money, Meaning, Identity.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.