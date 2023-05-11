U.S. Sen. Todd Young says he won't support Trump for GOP nomination in 2024

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) said Thursday he won’t support former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Trump appeared on a CNN town hall Wednesday and pushed back against the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, while saying that ending Russia’s aggression against Ukraine isn’t about “winning and losing.”

Young criticized those comments, and said Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes. And in an exchange from CNN with its reporter Manu Raju, Young said Trump’s remarks are a reason he won’t support him for the GOP nomination.

“And what’s the reason for you not supporting him?” Raju asked.

“Where do I begin?” Young said.

Young reportedly sidestepped questions about whether he’d support Trump if the former president is the Republican nominee for president next year.

