He's the 'unofficial ambassador' of Montana — and isn't buying its TikTok ban
Last December, Montana banned TikTok on government devices. Now, it is banning the hugely popular platform outright. Where does that leave the content creators?
Who is he? Christian W. Poole is a 20-year-old born and bred Montanan. He's a merchandiser for Pepsi by day, but Poole has also amassed a hefty social media following, mainly on TikTok.
Want more on TikTok? Listen to Consider This on TikTok vs. everybody.
What's the big deal? As reported by NPR's Ayana Archie, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 419 on Wednesday, which bans the app.
What are people saying? Plenty!
Gov. Greg Gianforte says it's all about protecting people:
The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well documented. Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans' private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party.
Christian W. Poole worries this could be the start of something bigger:
If they successfully ban TikTok and if it goes off without a hitch, like, "Oh, yeah, we did it, nobody can use TikTok anymore because we didn't see it fit" then they're gonna be able to start saying, "Oh, well, that was perfect justification. This is the precedent. So we can start banning stuff left and right."
And then soon enough, it's just going to be more government control. It's going to be a huge infringement on our freedom of speech, freedom of press, freedom of media. And that's going to lead to far worse problems than this ever needed to be.
NPR's technology correspondent Bobby Allyn says the ban has some ways to go yet:
It's widely expected that it will be in the courts soon. TikTok says the ban is an unconstitutional violation of Americans' free speech rights. And groups like the ACLU are backing TikTok's fight.
The ACLU says the government can't impose a total ban on a social media platform unless there is an immediate harm to national security. And if TikTok and the ACLU are to be believed, they say there just is not enough evidence to support the idea that TikTok is a threat to national security.
So, what now?
Learn more:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.