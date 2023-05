The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics last night, winning the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. It was a sweet victory for Miami but a tough loss for Boston, which had tied the series in Game 6. The Heat will play the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

WLRN’s Katie Lepri Cohen joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.