© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Trump's words egg on his followers and exemplify 'cult leader dynamics,' fascism expert says

Published June 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with New York University professor and fascism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat about what it means for former President Donald Trump to say “this is the final battle” and that he will “never leave” the presidential race following his federal indictment last week for mishandling top secret documents once out of office.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.