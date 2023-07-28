Up First briefing: Extreme heat and hospitals; Trump faces new charges; summer reads
Today's top stories
Congress and the Biden administration have until September 30 to avoid a government shutdown. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to avoid this scenario just last month, but some House Republicans made additions to the bills that will make passing them more controversial.
Many people are suffering from heat fatigue and heat strokes because of the extreme summer temperatures this year. In New Orleans, Gulf States Newsroom's Drew Hawkins reports some hospitals are even cooling people down by putting them in body bags filled with ice.
Hazing lawsuits against Northwestern University's sports programs are mounting, and experts hope universities across the country are taking note.
Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents. A new defendant was also added to the indictment against Trump and his aide Walt Nauta.
From our hosts
This essay was written by A Martinez. He came to NPR in 2021 and is one of Morning Edition and Up First's hosts. He was previously the host of Take Two at LAist in Los Angeles.
I spoke only Spanish until I started first grade. That's where I learned English but I was still speaking Spanish every single day at home until college. Sometimes days or weeks would go by without speaking Spanish. I didn't know it then but I started to slip into becoming a version of what's known today as a "No Sabo kid": someone of Latin American heritage who isn't as fluent in Spanish as they thought they were.
I'm definitely not alone: I've met many people over the years who've felt ashamed or have been shamed for letting their Spanish slip, as if somehow they were a disgrace to their culture. I spoke to Lucia Lainez about this. She's a bilingual speech-language pathologist and a second generation Nicaraguan who's felt self-conscious since she was a kid because anytime she'd try to speak Spanish her accent was made fun of. She said she now feels like she's becoming her most authentic self accepting what her journey has been, and that "being bilingual does not equate to being bicultural." I love that. Even if I couldn't speak a word of Spanish, I wouldn't feel any less connected to my culture. So if you're a "No Sabo" kid, don't be ashamed to own it.
Weekend Picks
Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:
Movies: For a funky sci-fi mystery, watch Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx play a drug dealer, a sex worker, and a pimp uncovering a government conspiracy against their community.
TV: The second season of 'Dark Winds', a show about two Navajo cops on a reservation in New Mexico, is as much an exploration of Navajo culture and identity as it is about finding the bad guys.
Books: Who says books about race can't be beach reads? NPR's Code Switch brings you a summer reading list that spans genres but has one thing in common: they all have something to say about race.
Music: Joni Mitchell's surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival last year has been immortalized in the album 'At Newport'. Annie Zaleski writes that it marks a new stage for Mitchell's career and legacy.
3 things to know before you go
