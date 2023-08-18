Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer stepping down after more than six years in charge

Kyle Hupfer will soon step down as chair of the Indiana Republican Party, after more than half a decade leading the political organization.

Hupfer did not give a reason for his departure, though six-and-a-half years is a lengthy tenure for a party chair — he’s the longest-serving head of the Indiana GOP in more than 20 years.

Under his tenure, Republicans took control of every statewide elected position in government. That includes the defeat of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in 2018 and the re-elections of Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, Hupfer called his time leading the party a “great honor and privilege” and touted the gains made by the GOP at the local level. That includes holding the most mayoral seats in the party’s history.

Hupfer will officially step aside once his successor is elected by the party’s central committee.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.