Loretta Rush undecided on seeking another term as Indiana chief justice

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST
Chief Justice Loretta Rush gestures while speaking, sitting at a table. Rush is a White woman with brunette hair, wearing glasses and a light cream jacket over a black top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Loretta Rush was appointed chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court in 2014 and reappointed in 2019.

Loretta Rush said she’s currently considering if she will seek another five-year term as chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court.

Indiana’s chief justices are chosen by the state Judicial Nominating Commission, a six-person board appointed by the governor and attorneys throughout the state.

Rush was named chief justice in 2014 and reappointed in 2019. Her current term is up in August next year, and the 65-year-old said she’s currently considering if she will seek reappointment.

“I’ve got really talented colleagues on that,” Rush said. “And sometimes, you know, the bloom can be off the rose, so to speak. You want to make sure that you’re still being effective.”

Rush said she still feels incredibly fortunate to serve in the role and noted the things the court is currently working on, including ways to improve behavioral health through the judicial system.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith