Elise Nieshalla named Indiana's new state comptroller

Elise Nieshalla is Indiana’s new state comptroller.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to the position Tuesday, replacing Tera Klutz, who will leave office this week.

The state comptroller pays Indiana’s bills and works with local governments to distribute local tax revenue. Holcomb said Nieshalla’s experience as president of the Boone County Council and leader of the Indiana County Councils Association positions her perfectly to step into the role.

“She’s worked with the legislature. She’s worked with counties, cities, towns,” Holcomb said. “She’s been about transparency.”

Nieshalla praised the “fiscal stewardship” of Indiana leaders and her predecessor Tera Klutz as she begins the job this week.

“I am fully on board to write the next chapters for our state in financial responsibility on behalf of Hoosiers,” Nieshalla said.

Nieshalla can serve out the remainder of Klutz’s term, which expires in 2026.

She previously ran for statewide office, seeking to become the Republican nominee for state treasurer in 2022. She narrowly lost at the state GOP convention to now-State Treasurer Daniel Elliott.

