Holcomb hasn't decided on endorsement in governor's race, wants to hear more details from candidates

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 15, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wants to hear more detail on issues from the candidates hoping to replace him.

Holcomb is term-limited from another four years as governor. This year’s campaign features six Republican candidates.

And the current GOP officeholder said people are telling him they’re undecided because they don't know where those candidates stand on the kinds of issues governors face on a “day-in, day-out basis.”

“We can repeat words,” Holcomb said. “And most of those words, I see broad agreement within the candidates.”

Holcomb said issues he wants to hear more on include community and economic development, infrastructure, mental health care, broadband access and the future of the Medicaid program.

“What are the ideas, the new ideas, the next bold, as I’ve heard many of them say, these are bold ideas,” Holcomb said. “I want to see not just the vision — very important to have a vision — more so to have the mission, the plans to actually realize that vision.”

Holcomb said he hasn’t decided who to endorse but will do so “in short order.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
