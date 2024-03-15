© 2024 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holcomb signs bill that torpedoes Gary lawsuit against gun makers, sellers

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 15, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT

A lawsuit by the city of Gary against gun makers and sellers is likely over after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday torpedoing the suit.

The legislation bans any community in the state from suing the gun industry ever again, even if they do something illegal, with very limited exceptions.

Critics of HEA 1235 said lawmakers interfering in an ongoing lawsuit should be out-of-bounds. But Holcomb said he doesn’t have a problem with it.

"It wouldn’t be the first time, so it’s not unprecedented," Holcomb said. "This is where issues and policies that affect the state as a whole are appropriately debated."

READ MORE: Bill sent to governor trying to torpedo Gary lawsuit against gun makers, sellers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Republicans backing the bill said the attorney general should have the sole responsibility to bring government suits against the gun industry.

Gary’s lawsuit has been going on for 25 years, in part because Indiana lawmakers have tried to end it before.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2024 IPB News. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
See stories by Brandon Smith