There's been a big shakeup at the Chicago Board of Education

Chicago's mayor and schools chief are locked in a power struggle over how to address a budget crisis, and the entire Board of Education there just resigned. Sarah Karp of WBEZ has more.

SARAH KARP, BYLINE: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to take a loan to deal with a budget deficit. It's partly driven by teacher raises and a big pension payment. And it's worse next year, when the budget deficit is expected to grow to more than $900 million. The head of the school district refused to take out a loan. It was a stunning rebuke of the mayor. Schools Chief Pedro Martinez argues taking a loan is fiscally irresponsible. Then he refused the mayor's request that he resign. The entire school board resigned instead. They were appointed by Johnson, but seemed to side with Martinez. But Johnson is unwavering. He insists without the loan, there'll be budget cuts, and that's unacceptable to him.

BRANDON JOHNSON: This is not about a loan. This is about investing in our children and not accepting cuts. Like, for too long in this district, that's all that it has done, and guess who loses when we cut schools - Black and brown children.

KARP: Johnson gets to pick the new school board members, and they'll likely do what Johnson wants. Still, the mass board resignations shocked and dismayed city and state officials, as well as powerful community groups. They called the mayor's action a power grab. Most city council members have asked for a hearing. Among them is Gilbert Villegas.

GILBERT VILLEGAS: CEO Martinez's responsibility refusal to enter into short-term, high-interest payday loans to address budgeting shortfalls should be lauded, not punished. Chicago needs more fiscal discipline, not less.

KARP: Many parents are concerned about the instability in the school district that serves 324,000 students. And all of this is happening before the school district undergoes major change. This January, Chicago will go from a completely mayoral-appointed Board of Ed to a partly elected board. That means Johnson will lose some control in just months, making this whole debate more urgent. Johnson is planning on announcing new appointments later today. For NPR News, I'm Sarah Karp in Chicago.

