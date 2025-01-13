See some of the most dramatic pictures of California wildfire devastation

Updated January 14, 2025 at 16:53 PM ET

Firefighters are still working to contain the multiple blazes that have engulfed parts of Southern California for the past week as forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across the Los Angeles area. The next batch of winds are generally weaker than last week's but the National Weather Service warns they could cause "explosive fire growth."

According to Cal Fire, there are four active fires as of Tuesday morning: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire and the Auto Fire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 14,000 personnel are involved in the effort to control the fires.

Jae C. Hong/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: Smoke from a wildfire is seen from the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles, Calif.

Etienne Laurent/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: A woman cries as flames advance in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: A firefighter jumps over a fence while fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: The Palisades Fire engulfs homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire.

Ethan Swope/AP / Tuesday, Jan. 7: A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches in Altadena, Calif.

Damian Dovarganes/AP / Wednesday, Jan. 8: A man walks his bike among the ruins left behind by the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP / Wednesday, Jan. 8: Fire-damaged vehicles are lined up at a dealership after the Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, Calif.

Ethan Swope/AP / Wednesday, Jan. 8: Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend, Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, Calif.

Ethan Swope/AP / Wednesday, Jan. 8: Residents are evacuated from a senior living facility as the Eaton Fire approaches Altadena, Calif.

Jae C. Hong/AP / Thursday, Jan. 9: A person walks amid the destruction left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP / Thursday, Jan. 9: Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP / Thursday, Jan. 9: Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong/AP / Saturday, Jan. 11: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles.

Eric Thayer/AP / Saturday, Jan. 11: Firefighters stand in a fire-ravaged zone while battling the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles.

John Locher/AP

/ Saturday, Jan. 11: Oliver Braren wipes his eyes as he takes a moment from sifting through the fire-ravaged home of Kaegan Baron's mother in Los Angeles.

John Locher/AP / Saturday, Jan. 11: Kaegan Baron sits amid the rubble of her mother's home, which was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill/AP / Saturday, Jan. 11: Ella Venne, front, holds a cup she found in the remains of her family's home destroyed by the Eaton Fire as she searches with Glendale Fire Department Capt. Chris Jernegan, left, and his wife, Alison, in Altadena.

Richard Vogel/AP / Saturday, Jan. 11: Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles.

Noah Berger/AP / Sunday, Jan. 12: The sun rises behind a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles.

Noah Berger/AP / AP Sunday, Jan. 12: A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates in Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Monday, Jan. 13: Volunteers carry water for evacuees from the Eaton Fire at a donation center in Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Monday, Jan. 13: Firefighters water down smoky embers as the fire ravaged Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School in Altadena, where the devastating Eaton Fire caused widespread damage.

Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Monday, Jan. 13: A firefighter monitors the spread of the Auto Fire in Oxnard, northwest of Los Angeles.

Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images / Getty Images Tuesday, Jan. 14: National Guard troops secure a road as wildfires cause damage and loss through the LA region in Altadena.

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Tuesday, Jan. 14: Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena.

Zoë Meyers / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Tuesday, Jan. 14: Volunteers organized by the Pasadena Community Job Center remove debris from streets in Pasadena.

How to help and stay safe

Resources to help stay safe:

➡️ With fire danger still high, authorities implore you to follow evacuation orders

➡️ What to do — and not do — when you get home after a fire evacuation

➡️ Is smoke in your home? Here's how to make an air purifier from a box fan

➡️Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

Ways to support the response and recovery:

➡️ Want to help fire victims? Here's what experts say does the most good and places seeking volunteers

➡️ Wildfire donations and volunteering: How and where to help

➡️ Share: These are the steps fire victims need to take to make an insurance claim

Copyright 2025 NPR