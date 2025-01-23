Morning news brief

© 2025 WBAA
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Congress passes immigration enforcement bill in Trump's first legislative win, federal health officials told to stop all public communications, and the Oscar nominations are announced.

