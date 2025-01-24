© 2025 WBAA
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Is the love song dying? Here's what the data says

By Kai McNamee,
Tinbete Ermyas, Juana Summers
Published January 24, 2025 at 4:31 PM EST

Is the love song dying? NPR's Juana Summers speaks David Mora and Michelle Jia about their recent essay in The Pudding, which set out to answer that question.

Kai McNamee
Tinbete Ermyas
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
