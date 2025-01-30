© 2025 WBAA
We have encountered some issues with the manufacturer that produces the HD Radio equipment needed to complete our upgrades on WBAA Jazz 101.3 FM HD2. Unfortunately, WBAA Jazz HD2 will be off the air until the end of January. This has not impacted WBAA News AM 920 or WBAA Classical 101.3 FM. You can still listen to WBAA Jazz online at wbaa.org/listen-on-air and with the WBAA app. Thank you for your patience as we make these essential upgrades.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:12 AM EST

Rescuers search for survivors after midair collision in D.C. area, Trump plans to hold criminal migrants deported from U.S. at Gitmo, some pardoned Jan. 6 rioters have lengthy criminal records.

