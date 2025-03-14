© 2025 WBAA
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:28 AM EDT

Senate to vote on GOP spending bill as government shutdown deadline looms, Trump to give speech at DOJ about law and order, judges order federal agencies to reinstate thousands of fired workers.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
