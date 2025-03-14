© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

Who's in, who's out and who is Billboard's Woman of the Year? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images; Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
From left: She's out, she's in, he's out.

This week marked the fifth birthday of the COVID pandemic, which absolutely no one wanted to celebrate with a Publix sheet cake and a party at an indoor trampoline park. You'll have to wait until next year, sweetie — Mommy's mutual funds have tanked.

We don't have any COVID anniversary questions, but if you've paid attention to international politics, you'll get at least three — yes, THREE! — questions right this time.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

Tags
NPR
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.