© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.

How are inflation or tariffs affecting your shopping and budget? NPR wants to know

By Alina Selyukh
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:51 PM EDT
People walk through the Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall in New York City.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
People walk through the Westfield World Trade Center shopping mall in New York City.

How are you budgeting these days?

Whether you're a shopper or seller, a worker or a business owner, you likely have a lot on your mind. Mortgage and insurance rates remain high. Inflation is stubborn. President Trump has added new tariffs on Chinese imports. He's imposed, delayed, re-imposed and re-delayed new levies on goods from the United States' two other closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico. Gas prices are down, but those egg prices ... well, you know.

We want to hear your thoughts and observations on how all of this has affected your spending or your plans for the future. For example, have you fast-tracked any purchases, like a car, appliance or a renovation? Or are you putting big investments off?

Please fill out the form below. An NPR reporter may contact you for a story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh