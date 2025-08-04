© 2025 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats threaten redistricting in response to Republicans in Texas

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT

Democrats in a few blue states are looking at possible redistricting in response to a controversial Republican plan in Texas that would rework voting maps to allow Republicans to potentially pick up 5 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom