OpenAI debuts 'research' chatbot GPT-5

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 11, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

The new generation of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, “should feel less like ‘talking to AI’ and more like chatting with a helpful friend with PhD-level intelligence,” according to the company.

GPT-5 improves on previous versions of ChatGPT in several ways, OpenAI said, including in its ability to quickly code software from simple prompts.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

