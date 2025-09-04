© 2025 WBAA
As tower maintenance and upgrade work continues, WBAA-FM 101.3 & 105.9 are planned to be off the air intermittently Fri and Sat, Sept 5 and 6. The maintenance project is almost complete, but there are still to be determined off air times needed for WBAA AM in the coming weeks.

You can still listen to WBAA News at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

As farmers struggle, so does tractor maker John Deere

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 4, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT

John Deere pulled in record profits for years as farmers were paid high prices for their crops and received federal grants. Now farmers are struggling, and so is John Deere. The world’s largest maker of tractors has laid off employees as it braces for a hard landing in the farm economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with New York Times reporter Kevin Draper, who covers agriculture.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom