As tower maintenance and upgrade work continues, WBAA-FM 101.3 & 105.9 are planned to be off the air intermittently Fri and Sat, Sept 5 and 6. The maintenance project is almost complete, but there are still to be determined off air times needed for WBAA AM in the coming weeks.

You can still listen to WBAA News at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

New documentary on Shari Lewis as educator, ventriloquist, singer, dancer, and Lambchop's alter ego

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 4, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Entertainer Shari Lewis poses with Lamb Chop outside her house, March 29, 1996 in Beverly Hills, California. (Nick Ut/AP)
Most people know Shari Lewis as a children’s entertainer, ventriloquist and puppeteer. But Lisa D’Apolito‘s new documentary “Shari & Lambchop” portrays a driven, powerful, ever-adapting and profoundly talented performer who paved the way for women and created a new genre of children’s programming.

Along the way, traveling the world, learning Japanese, performing with symphonies and even doing a stint with Playboy After Dark, where her beloved Lambchop, in the words of Shari’s daughter Mallory, became “quite the tart.”

D’Apolito joins Here & Now to talk about the documentary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

