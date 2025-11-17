New hemp restrictions could decimate industry

Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell managed to slide a last-minute provision into last week’s continuing resolution to end the government shutdown. The provision called for the banning of the sale of hemp-derived products that include more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container.

McConnell’s fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was outraged by the move and —along with farmers, businesses and users — says it could eradicate the industry.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Joe Sonka joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR