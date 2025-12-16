For some Brown University students, this school shooting was not their first

For at least two students at Brown University, Saturday’s shooting was not the first time they’ve been through a school shooting.

Zoe Weissman, a sophomore pre-med student at Brown, was at the middle school next door to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, where a former student opened fire, killing 17 people in 2018.

Nearly eight years later, she found herself on lockdown again for yet another school shooting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Weissman about what she’s feeling after surviving a second school shooting.

