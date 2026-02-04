© 2026 WBAA
WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Emptied supermarket shelves across the Southeast reveal the hidden cost of extreme weather panic

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 4, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

Economists have found U.S. consumers tend to overbuy in a panicked frenzy before storms like Fern, racing to hoard milk, bread, and canned essential goods, clearing shelves of grocery stores in a storm’s projected path.

But this pre-storm panic purchasing can have major consequences on the planet and on communities with the highest concentration of food insecurity.

Grist staff writer Ayurella Horn-Muller speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what happens when our storm prep instincts tend to backfire and who it tends to hurt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom