Where states stand on cooperating with federal immigration enforcement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:04 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, whose county, since 2008, has turned over to federal immigration agents all of the immigrants without legal status who are arrested in the county.

This week, Maryland lawmakers voted to require Frederick County and eight others in the state to immediately end formal cooperation agreements with federal immigration officials.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

