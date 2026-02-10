Investigators release a flurry of leads in the search for Nancy Guthrie

Updated February 11, 2026 at 2:29 PM EST

Police briefly detained a man for questioning Tuesday night, in the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, only to release him a few hours later.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it had detained the man for questioning during a traffic stop in connection with the disappearance of the 84-year-old from her home near Tucson, Ariz., more than a week ago.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's department said the person was released without charges and the detention was "part of follow-up on incoming leads." It did not release the man's identity.

The sheriff's department says it has received nearly 18,000 calls since Feb. 1, more than 4,000 of them in just the last 24 hours.

Those calls are flooding in after investigators released another lead: images and video captured by a security camera at Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

The FBI earlier Tuesday released surveillance camera photos and videos showing a masked person outside Guthrie's home the morning she disappeared, marking the first significant break in the case. The footage was recovered from Guthrie's front-door security system camera.

Authorities have yet to name any suspects or people of interest in the case. It also remains unclear whether Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, is still alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the masked individual pictured in the footage as armed and said the subject appears to have tampered with the camera.

"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel wrote on social media.

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31.

That night, she attended a dinner and game night at one of her daughters' homes and was dropped back at her home just north of Tucson, Ariz., by a family member around 9:48 p.m.

Officials say that several hours later, at 1:47 a.m., Guthrie's doorbell camera disconnected. About a half hour after that, the camera detected movement, but until Tuesday, officials said they had been unable to retrieve the footage.

It wasn't until the next day, Feb. 1, when Guthrie did not show up for church, that the family was alerted that something might be wrong and the authorities were contacted.

An investigation of Guthrie's house revealed blood on the front porch that DNA testing has shown belonged to the missing woman. And a camera from Guthrie's home was reported missing.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

The FBI has said that it was taking seriously at least one ransom demand from people who say they abducted Guthrie, though it has not confirmed whether the note is genuine.

The ransom note includes two deadlines: one that passed last week on Thursday and another that expired Monday. Authorities didn't provide details about whether or what threats were made in relation to the deadlines.

AP / Pima County Sheriff’s Department / Pima County Sheriff’s Department This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 2 shows a missing-person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie's three children — Annie, Camron and Savannah — have said that they are willing to cooperate with whoever is holding their mother, including paying her captors, and that they still believe their mother is alive.

In a video released on Instagram on Monday, Savannah Guthrie said: "We believe our mom is still out there."

She also asked for prayers and tips regarding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts.

Copyright 2026 NPR