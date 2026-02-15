© 2026 WBAA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHARE THE LOVE! Tell us why YOU LOVE Public Media by emailing us at testimonials@wfyi.org.

WBAA's HD Radio channels will be off-air while a critical piece of equipment undergoes repairs. This will not impact WBAA News or WBAA Classical FM, AM 920 or the live stream of all channels. Repairs could be done as soon as February 12. Thank you for your patience during this process.

Why do humans kiss?

NPR | By Emily Kwong
Published February 15, 2026 at 10:55 AM EST

Matilda Brindle, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Oxford, explains.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong